New legislation could award Kyle Rittenhouse a Congressional Gold Medal

Filed by U.S. Representative Major Greene Taylor, the bill says Rittenhouse’s actions helped protect the Kenosha, Wisconsin community during a night of protests in August of 2020.
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County...
Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation.(Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WIFR) - A recently introduced bill could award Kyle Rittenhouse with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Filed by U.S. Representative Major Greene Taylor, the bill says Rittenhouse’s actions helped protect the Kenosha, Wisconsin community during a night of protests in August of 2020.

Rittenhouse was recently acquitted on murder charges after killing two and injuring a third during that August protest.

If the bill passes, Rittenhouse will join a list of recipients including people like Martin Luther King Jr., Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela.

