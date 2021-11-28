High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation is soaring, businesses are struggling to hire and President Joe Biden’s poll numbers have been in free fall.

The White House sees a common culprit, namely COVID-19. Biden’s team views the pandemic as the root cause of both the nation’s malaise and his own political woes.

The Biden team sees getting more people vaccinated and finally controlling COVID-19 as the key to reviving the country and Biden’s own standing.

But the coronavirus has proved to be a vexing challenge. The economy is actually improving, but there are signs COVID-19 will leave its scars. And now there’s a new variant, omicron, to worry about.

“We have the tools to accelerate the path out of this pandemic widely available,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients told a coronavirus briefing. While he ruled out large-scale lockdowns like the United States experienced in 2020 and like those popping up again across Europe, Zients renewed the administration’s appeals for more Americans to get their shots.

