NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, which was presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.(AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died after a private battle with cancer. He was 41.

Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the brand Abloh founded. Abloh was the men’s wear designer of Louis Vuitton.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive of LVMH, said in a statement.

A statement from Abloh’s family on the designer’s Instagram account said for the last two years, Abloh battled cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer in which a tumor occurs in the heart.

“He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture,” the statement read.

Abloh is survived by his wife Shannon Abloh and his children, Lowe and Grey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 60 guitars damaged from large Concord house fire on Black Friday
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children
CLT Homicide Nov. 27
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte where one person was killed
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park

Latest News

Rocky D. Brady, 33, and Kristan Dawn Leonard, 32, were charged with five felony counts of...
Two charged for bilking victim out of $100s in fraudulent purchases
Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more
Partners In Learning provides families with safe, welcoming, and supportive early education...
Partners In Learning hoping for a boost on Giving Tuesday
Pilot Knob Fire
More than 180 acres burned by fire at Pilot Mountain State Park