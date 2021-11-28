NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Duke’s Cutcliffe won’t return after ‘mutual’ separation

Duke head coach David Cutcliffe walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college...
Duke head coach David Cutcliffe walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(Chris Seward | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - David Cutcliffe won’t return for a 15th season as Duke’s football coach. The school announced a “mutual agreement for separation” following the Blue Devils’ winless Atlantic Coast Conference record.

The announcement came a day after the Blue Devils closed a three-win season with a 47-10 home loss to Miami. That marked the first winless league slate for Duke under Cutcliffe, who took over in December 2007.

Cutcliffe had transformed Duke from one of the nation’s worst programs into a regular bowl contender. But the Blue Devils slid badly over the past two seasons.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homicide Olando Street
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
More than 60 guitars damaged from large Concord house fire on Black Friday
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
CLT Homicide Nov. 27
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte where one person was killed

Latest News

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule, center, talks to his players during the first half of...
Cam Newton benched, Dolphins roll past Panthers
It was a day for the App State seniors on Senior Day as a number of them made big plays in the...
Georgia Southern at App State
It was a day for the App State seniors on Senior Day as a number of them made big plays in the...
App State seniors make big plays on Senior Day in the Mountaineers win over Georgia Southern
Charlotte Hornets Logo
Rockets beat Hornets in OT for 2nd straight win after skid