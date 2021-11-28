Dry weather continues into next week, with milder temperatures ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop for Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures in the lower 60s around Charlotte, with mid-40s in the mountains. Milder temperatures develop for mid to late next week. The next chance for rain may not develop until next weekend.

Partly cloudy and pleasant for your Sunday.

Milder temperatures for mid to late next week.

Isolated rain possible next weekend.

Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures cooling into the mid-30s across the piedmont, and around 30 degrees in the mountains. A dry cold front will move across the Carolinas on Sunday, bringing some extra clouds, and another shot of cooler air for Monday.

Next 3 Days Nov. 27 (WBTV)

Monday will feature plenty of sunshine, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s around Charlotte, and lower 40s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Milder temperatures develop for mid to late week, with mid-60s on Wednesday, and upper 60s to near 70 degrees for Thursday and Friday.

Our next best chance for any rain looks to develop next weekend, yet confidence is low on rainfall coverage and amounts.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.