NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Christmas Village returns to Speedway Christmas with Santa, shopping, s’mores and more

Each Thursday through Sunday, the Southeast’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show offers...
Each Thursday through Sunday, the Southeast’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show offers visitors the gift of the Christmas village, an oasis among the lights featuring photos with Santa, fire pits for roasting s’mores, holiday shopping and much more(Charlotte Motor Speedway)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The holidays are in full swing at Charlotte Motor Speedway as Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros returns for its 12th season, and it’s not just the lights that are bringing fans from across the country to visit America’s Home for the Holidays. If more than 4 million sparkling LEDs strung along a 3.75-mile, drive-thru course isn’t enough to brighten spirits, Speedway Christmas welcomes the return of its popular infield Christmas village to the show in 2021.

After a hiatus during the pandemic, the Christmas village is back every Thursday through Sunday night, with popular attractions like photos with Santa, fire pits for roasting s’mores and local vendors offering a head start on holiday shopping. Guests can also enjoy delicious treats from a variety of local vendors, offering everything from mini donuts to mouth-watering Greek fare.

In conjunction with FOX Charlotte Movie Nights, the village also offers indoor screenings of Christmas classics like “Elf,” “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation.”

Speedway Christmas is open nightly through Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $30 Monday-Wednesday (village closed) and $40 Thursday-Sunday (village open). Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with a new, dedicated Express Lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Express Lane is open Thursday through Sunday and costs $70 per vehicle.

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 60 guitars damaged from large Concord house fire on Black Friday
Quinton Harris
Lancaster man arrested for DUI after crash that killed 2 men and injured 2 children
CLT Homicide Nov. 27
CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte where one person was killed
A police chief says three people were shot and wounded Friday during an apparent fight between...
Police chief: 3 shot in fight at North Carolina mall
Pilot Knob Fire
Pilot Knob firefighters responding to large mountain fire

Latest News

Christmas Tree
BBB warns of the ‘12 Scams of Christmas’
An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after a shooting in a north Charlotte home...
Man charged with statutory rape, involuntary manslaughter after 14-year-old dies in north Charlotte
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a...
Police: One dead, two seriously injured in Charlotte subdivision shooting
Pilot Knob firefighters responding to large mountain fire
Pilot Knob firefighters responding to large mountain fire