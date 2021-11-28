NC DHHS Flu
Army veteran who had to quit job after car broke down, surprised with new one from Charlotte Checkers and partners

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Army veteran received a special surprise at the Charlotte Checkers game on Saturday night.

Shashanta Andrews, who recently moved to Charlotte in hopes of finding better opportunities through her job as a home healthcare aide, received a brand new car thanks to the Checkers, Caliber Collision and Veterans Bridge Home.

Andrews’ car blew a gasket when she was moving to Charlotte and had to quit her job since she couldn’t travel from house to house where she was doing work.

“In our industry, we sort of have a front-row seat to what it’s like for somebody when they’re out of commission for their vehicle, it can be very tough,” said Kyle Maciejewski, Regional Vice President of Caliber Collision.

Andrews struggles to provide a living for her family without a vehicle and was able to get into a shelter with her children after she left her job.

Her youngest child has cerebral palsy, so it was very difficult to get him around without a car.

When her story was heard, the Veterans Bridge Home nominated Andrews to receive a new car through Recycled Rides, which is a program from the National Auto Body Council. Caliber Collision and GEICO then joined to provide a car and restore it.

“It’s a Nissan Pathfinder donated by GEICO,” said Maciejewski. “GEICO is a tremendous player in this Recycled Rides program, they’re regularly involved with giving back. It’s great to have a partnership like that. The vehicle is going to be borderline new when the recipient gets it. For this one specifically, it had a little bit of damage on the front and rear, so we had teammates donate their time to repair, refinish and reassemble.”

During halftime at the Checkers game at Bojangle’s Arena Saturday, she was presented with the new ride.

“It goes to show you what a community can do when it works together,” said Steven Cole, VP of Advancement for Veterans Bridge Home. “Everyone is doing their part to help a veteran. This program is really life-changing for the veterans who receive these vehicles.”

