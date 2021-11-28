App State seniors make big plays on Senior Day in the Mountaineers win over Georgia Southern

BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a day for the App State seniors on Senior Day as a number of them made big plays in the Mountaineers 27-3 win over rival Georgia Southern to finish the regular season 10-2.

The top 5 tacklers for the Mountaineers today were seniors. Seniors Malik Williams, Jalen Virgil, and Thomas Hennigan all scored touchdowns. And senior kicker Chandler Staton became App State’s all time leading scorer with a 3rd quarter field goal.

The scoring started in the 1st quarter with a Williams TD reception from Chase Brice on a critical 4th down. It was a 36 yard TD connection as those were the only points scored in the first half as the Mountaineers led 7-0 at the break.

After the 2 teams traded field goals early in the 3rd quarter, Virgil would house a 97 yard kickoff return for a score to put ASU up 17-3.

The Mountaineers would put the game on ice early in the 4th as Hennigan would finish his career at the Rock with a 68 yard TD reception. After he got in the end zone, Hennigan took a bow to the Mountaineer faithful at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

The 28 seniors that were honored today as well as the rest of the Mountaineers now will get one more shot at winning a Sun Belt Championships as next Saturday, they will travel to Lafayette, Louisiana to take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for all the marbles.

This will be the 3rd meeting in 4 years between these 2 teams. ASU won the previous 2 meetings for the championship, but both of those games were in Boone.

The Mountaineers only conference loss this season was to Louisiana 41-13 back in October.

Will they get a little revenge next Saturday?

We will find out December 4th is at 3:30 p.m.

