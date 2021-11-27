Traveling? Decorating? Here’s your weekend forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whatever you plan to do this weekend, the weather should be pretty cooperative.

Dry all weekend

Seasonal temperatures

Late week warm-up

Today will be sunny and cool. Highs will reach the mid-50s this afternoon. Sunday will also be sunny but a little milder. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Heading out shopping on Small Business Saturday? Have yourself big cup of coffee and enjoy the festivities!

Highs reach the mid 50s and it will be dry. pic.twitter.com/rjUMUcbuSI — Leigh Brock (@LeighBrock2) November 27, 2021

Whether you’re heading home from Grandma’s house or dragging out the Christmas decorations, the weather won’t slow you down.

Holiday weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

The week ahead will also be quiet. There’s a good chance we won’t see a drop of rain all week. (We’re 6″+ behind on rainfall) Temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Monday but we will add on a few degrees each afternoon. We will be in the low 60s on Tuesday and the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, we will be close to 70 degrees again.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

