Traveling? Decorating? Here's your weekend forecast

First Alert Weather: Today will be sunny and cool.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whatever you plan to do this weekend, the weather should be pretty cooperative.

  • Dry all weekend
  • Seasonal temperatures
  • Late week warm-up

Today will be sunny and cool. Highs will reach the mid-50s this afternoon. Sunday will also be sunny but a little milder. Highs will be in the low 60s.

Whether you’re heading home from Grandma’s house or dragging out the Christmas decorations, the weather won’t slow you down.

Holiday weekend forecast
Holiday weekend forecast(First Alert Weather)

The week ahead will also be quiet. There’s a good chance we won’t see a drop of rain all week. (We’re 6″+ behind on rainfall) Temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Monday but we will add on a few degrees each afternoon. We will be in the low 60s on Tuesday and the mid-60s on Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, we will be close to 70 degrees again.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

