South End Charlotte businesses hoping for a boost this holiday season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday shopping season continues with Small Business Saturday. Across the Carolinas, small business owners are hoping you’ll show your support throughout the holiday season.

For Tiffany Parrish, the next few Saturdays are important. At the start of the pandemic, she was forced to furlough her staff just weeks after opening Selenite Beauty.

“We opened five weeks before COVID happened last year so for us, it’s definitely our community that’s held us afloat,” Parrish said. “So for Small Business Saturday, for us to all come together and be able to shop at small businesses and see each other, it’s monumental for us and for business.”

Now Selenite Beauty is back and hoping for a big shopping season. The store is one of many places in South End Charlotte waiting for the rush. Charlotte Center City Partners is doing what they can to make it happen with Shop Small Saturdays.

“This is an event we’ve been doing for ten years now in South End to shine a light on small businesses in Charlotte and how important they are to our community and this will be kind of a new thing this year where we’re actually doing a festival and pop-up markets for four different Saturdays,” Megan Gude with Center City Partners said.

The market is open every Saturday from now until the week before Christmas. Parrish says no matter what you buy, it makes an impact.

“I think we don’t even realize that little even if it’s a $10 purchase that whole, ‘Every time you make a small purchase a small business owner does a dance,’ it’s true,” Parrish said.

This year participating businesses in South End will have Shop Small Hero punch cards. They’ve partnered with Fifth-Third bank so you can earn points when you shop and trade them in for a South End tote bag.

