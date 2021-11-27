Shoppers, retailers are excited for more in-person shopping this Black Friday

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of shoppers took advantage of Black Friday deals in person this year.

“Honestly we missed it last year, we didn’t really do anything last year,” said Mike McCoy who was visiting family from Kentucky.

Shoppers hit the streets bright and early at Birkdale Village, as some stores opened as early as 6 in the morning.

Emme Habel was up and ready before sunrise.

“She started shopping thirty minutes ago, I woke up at like 4:45 this morning and went to Southpark, then outlets, and then here,” Habel said.

Others slowly started their search for sales after 11 a.m.

“We’re just kind of with family and wanted to eat breakfast this morning and we weren’t in a rush,” said Julie and Grace who were shopping with their families.

Uniquities opened at 9 a.m., the store manager stays their later hours didn’t stop the rush of customers.

“It’s definitely a lot busier this year. People are less fearful of the crowds and just I think really to be back in the Christmas spirit and shopping out in public again,” said Uniquities store manager Rebeca Sandhaus.

Store manager Rebeca Sandhaus says they were prepared for the long lines and at the end of the day, it’s great for business.

“We’ve just been kinda taking it as it comes and sometimes we get a little back up on our register but other than that everyone is pretty ready to get just grin and bear, they know it’s Black Friday,” Sandhaus said.

Shoppers noticed more people out shopping in person compared to last year but unlike previous years, the longer lines moved more smoothly.

“It wasn’t many lines in American Eagle, but when we went to Lulu a couple of minutes ago there was like a line but they didn’t take that long. They were like a couple of minutes; it wasn’t that bad,” said shopper Addisyn Habel.

