Plenty of sunshine for the weekend, yet have a jacket with you

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Freezing cold temperatures will develop overnight, with Saturday morning lows in the 20s across the piedmont and mountains. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies develop for the weekend, with mid-50s for Saturday, and lower 60s for Sunday. A warming trend develops late next week.

Bundle up tonight! Temperatures drop into the 20s.

Mostly sunny and cool for the weekend.

Milder temperatures for mid to late next week.

Tonight will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 20s across the piedmont and mountains.

After a frosty start for your Saturday morning, Saturday afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-50s across the piedmont, and mid to upper 40s in the mountains. So have a jacket if you are going to be out and about.

High Temp Trend Charlotte (WBTV)

Sunday temperatures will be a few degrees milder, with morning low temperatures in the mid-30s for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the afternoon. The mountains will stay chilly, with Sunday morning lows around 30 degrees, and afternoon highs in the mid-40s.

Dry weather and plenty of sunshine looks to continue for next week, with mid-50s to around 60 degrees for Monday and Tuesday.

Milder temperatures develop for late week, with mid-60s on Wednesday, and upper 60s for Thursday and Friday. A few isolated rain showers are possible by next Saturday, yet rain chances look low for now, as we head into next weekend.

Have a fun and safe weekend!

