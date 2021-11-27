NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Over 60 guitars removed from large Concord house fire on Black Friday

The Allen Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 12:53 p.m. and could see heavy fire coming from the garage.
Caption
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fire departments in Cabarrus County responded to a large house fire on Black Friday that damaged a large amount of guitars, according to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.

The Allen Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 12:53 p.m. and could see heavy fire coming from the garage.

No homeowners were injured and two dogs were rescued. However, over 60 guitars were removed from the residence.

The City of Concord FD, Mt. Pleasant FD, Georgeville FD, Cold Water Volunteer FD, Cabarrus County Squad 410, Cabarrus Fire Marshall’s Office, Cabarrus County EMS, Northeast stands by at Mt. Pleasant and Flowes Store Standby for Allen all provided mutual aid at the scene.

The fire was put out with fire attack and water supply thanks to the teamwork.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County Daniel Moxley
Gaston County woman shot and killed by neighbor on Thanksgiving
The crash happened on North Tryon Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 9:13 p.m.
Driver charged with DWI after crash kills two people in Charlotte
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road.
Police: One killed in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte
Police say 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was charged with first-degree murder and will be...
Wanted suspect arrested in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory

Latest News

Concord FD Guitars Damaged
Denee Rawls
CMPD seeking public’s help in search for missing 21-year-old woman
Shoppers shopped until they dropped at Birkdale Village on Black Friday.
Shoppers, retailers are excited for more in-person shopping this Black Friday
Small Businesses
South End Charlotte businesses hoping for a boost this holiday season