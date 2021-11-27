Over 60 guitars removed from large Concord house fire on Black Friday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple fire departments in Cabarrus County responded to a large house fire on Black Friday that damaged a large amount of guitars, according to the Allen Volunteer Fire Department.

The Allen Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the fire around 12:53 p.m. and could see heavy fire coming from the garage.

No homeowners were injured and two dogs were rescued. However, over 60 guitars were removed from the residence.

The City of Concord FD, Mt. Pleasant FD, Georgeville FD, Cold Water Volunteer FD, Cabarrus County Squad 410, Cabarrus Fire Marshall’s Office, Cabarrus County EMS, Northeast stands by at Mt. Pleasant and Flowes Store Standby for Allen all provided mutual aid at the scene.

The fire was put out with fire attack and water supply thanks to the teamwork.

