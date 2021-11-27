NC DHHS Flu
No. 24 NC State stuns NC 34-30 with 2 TDs in 26 seconds

By Ryan Wilcox (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw two touchdown passes in a 26-second span, with No. 24 North Carolina State recovering an onside kick in between, to stun North Carolina 34-30 on Friday night and remain alive in the ACC Atlantic Division title chase.

With N.C. State down 30-21, Leary found Emeka Emezie on a busted coverage for a 64-yard touchdown strike with 1:33 left.

The Wolfpack recovered the onside kick, then Leary threw a 24-yard sideline pass to Emezie with 1:09 remaining.

N.C. State (9-3, 6-2) beat North Carolina (6-6, 3-5) for the first time since 2018 to remain in contention for a trip to the conference championship game.

It also officially eliminated six-time reigning league champion Clemson from the Atlantic Division race.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

