CMPD seeking public’s help in search for missing 21-year-old woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a 21-year-old woman who is missing.

Denee Rawls voluntarily left her residence near Robur Court on Nov.22 and has not returned home. Her family is concerned for her safety.

Rawl is 5-foot-2, 115 pounds and has black shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with beige leggings.

Anyone with information on Rawl’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.

