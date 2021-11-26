NC DHHS Flu
What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?

“I think we’re just thankful to be together.”
Leaves
Leaves(PixaBay)
By Lowell Rose
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is known as the season of giving and being thankful for friends and loved ones in your life.

The streets of Charlotte are mostly empty this Thanksgiving, but some people are out enjoying the nice weather.

“It’s kind of nice actually, it’s kind of busy around here typically, but it’s nice to be out and about and just be here by ourselves,” said Jamie Swafford.

They were not the only family enjoying Thanksgiving outside, it’s an extra reason to be thankful for one son and father riding scooters in Charlotte’s South End.

Cory Dunn said, “I think we’re just thankful to be together. I’m thankful to enjoy small things.”

His dad, Conard Dunn added “this is my eldest son, yes, always thankful for family.”

After nearly two years of living through the pandemic, many families are happy for good health.

“Staying healthy for sure, I think more broadly people just able to travel around and going to see their folks and not having the stress of, as much stress at least of COVID hanging over their heads during the holiday season,” said Alex.

His mother Jenny added, “I am thankful to be able to spend some time and the holiday with my kids.”

While health was the most common reason for people to be happy, family was the number one answer.

“We appreciate good food, and I appreciate all of the women in my life like my mother and my sister that I’m celebrating today with,” said Jacob Swafford.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

