Shoppers wait it out for video game consoles, kick off Black Friday shopping

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday shopping season is officially underway.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S are some of the must-have gifts this holiday season. They’re also very hard to find even months after their release.

That is the reason people were willing to wait hours outside GameStop Thanksgiving Day and pay a premium price to get one.

“I got to get a PS5 for my boyfriend for Christmas,” said a shopper.

While most major retail stores this year closed their doors for the holiday, GameStop opened at 5 p.m. with the game consoles in stock.

“I’ve been all over the country looking for this thing,” said a mom shopping for her son.

The video game store was selling the PS5 bundle for $789.95 which included games and a store gift card.

Coming out to the store meant having to cut into Thanksgiving dinner.

“I already ate my food. You know, I decided to go ahead and get my plate out of the way and rush. This is my third GameStop since I left. Actually went came all the way from Matthews, found out from the last GameStop I went to that here at Wilkinson they had maybe eight left, so I decided to hightail it on over about 25 minutes away. I’m the last one in line so I’m feeling pretty good about my decision to skip out on the rest of the meal,” said a gamer.

While they waited in line, there are others who plan on staying home this weekend.

In WBTV’s online poll, we asked if you would be doing any Black Friday shopping. The results: 82 percent said no and only 18 percent said yes.

What are you thankful for this Thanksgiving?
SCDHEC concerned about Thanksgiving COVID spike, cases going up previous to the holidays
'We're a family:' Belmont feeds the community, donates to homeless on Thanksgiving
Shoppers wait it out for video game consoles, kick off Black Friday shopping
