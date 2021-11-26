Shoppers line up outside stores in west Charlotte for Black Friday deals

This article has 348 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 44 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the most popular places shoppers will be found on this Black Friday is in west Charlotte at the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Shoppers were seen sitting and waiting outside of their favorite stores ahead of the doors opening early Friday morning.

Scott Anderson, director of marketing for Charlotte Premium Outlets, said they are expecting good crowds for the official start of the holiday shopping season.

“We’ve seen things getting back to normal, to pre-pandemic levels, just in general traffic leading up to the holiday. So, we fully expect that to continue today (Friday),” Anderson said.

He added that the tradition of heading out to the stores early on Black Friday is something families have enjoyed for years.

“It’s the normalcy, the getting back to what they did before and this is a tradition for so many people,” Anderson said.

While some will brave the crowds at stores, many will do their shopping right in their living room.

For those choosing to online shop this Black Friday, there are some important strategies to use to find some good deals.

Experts who’ve spent weeks scouring ads and analyzing the best deals say it’s all about timing.

For toys, shoppers might have already missed the boat. Experts say Thanksgiving Day would have had the best discounts.

However, all is not lost. Friday is good for home goods like furniture and tools.

On Saturday, cyber shoppers will see more deals for electronics and appliances. Sunday is the best day for apparel and sporting goods.

If a new TV is on your list, Cyber Monday is your day.

“If you’re looking to make that upgrade to a new TV, then Cyber Monday is going to be your day for that. But if you’re waiting for Cyber Monday, you may not get the exact brand and model that you’re looking for,” Eric Matisoff, with Adobe Analytics, said.

Experts stress to be prepared. Cyber shoppers are seeing a 250% increase in out-of-stock messages compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Their advice is if shoppers see a good deal, grab it or risk missing out.

