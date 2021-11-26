NC DHHS Flu
Sheriff: Several goats, chickens shot at high school in Chesterfield County

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM EST
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Authorities in Chesterfield County are trying to find the person or persons who shot several animals on the property of an area high school.

According to the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, some of the animals from the Future Farmers of America and the agriculture class at Central High School in Pageland got out of their pen.

Between 1 p.m. on Wednesday and Thanksgiving morning, someone went onto Central High’s property and shot several goats and chickens, authorities said.

Posted by Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office on Friday, November 26, 2021

No other details were immediately available.

Chesterfield County Sheriff James Dixon asks if anyone has any information on the case or saw someone leaving the school to call the tip line at (843) 287-0235.

