SCHP: Driver dies after car strikes a tree in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Gordon Road near S.C. 324, which is approximately five miles south of Rock Hill.

Troopers said a 2006 Honda Accord was southbound on Gordon Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash, according to the SCHP.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known.

