NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SCHP: Driver dies after car strikes a tree in York County

The victim’s identity was not immediately known.
(WBTV graphic (custom credit))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 12:43 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 107 words with a read time of approximately 32 seconds.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning in York County, authorities said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Gordon Road near S.C. 324, which is approximately five miles south of Rock Hill.

Troopers said a 2006 Honda Accord was southbound on Gordon Road when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died as a result of the crash, according to the SCHP.

The victim’s identity was not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gaston County Daniel Moxley
Gaston County woman shot and killed by neighbor on Thanksgiving
The crash happened on North Tryon Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 9:13 p.m.
Driver charged with DWI after crash kills two people in Charlotte
Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road.
Police: One killed in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte
Police say 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was charged with first-degree murder and will be...
Wanted suspect arrested in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory

Latest News

One person died in a head-on crash Wednesday in northeast Charlotte.
Head-on crash in northeast Charlotte kills one, injures another
Police are looking for this Ford Explorer in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in...
Police release photos of vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run in north Charlotte
Police were on the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash late Thursday night in north Charlotte.
One person killed in hit-and-run in north Charlotte
The crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on the I-485 outer loop close to Rea Road.
Police: One killed in crash on I-485 in south Charlotte