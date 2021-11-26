NC DHHS Flu
Police release photos of vehicle sought in deadly hit-and-run in north Charlotte

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was in a crosswalk and crossing Sunset Road when she was struck by a fire-red, two-door Ford Explorer.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:30 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A hit-and-run crash that happened late Thursday night in north Charlotte left one person dead, according to officials.

It happened at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Sunset roads around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police on the scene had flares on the road and crime scene tape set up.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, reports came in of someone lying in the road and in need of medical attention near the intersection. When officers arrived, they said they found a woman in the road and determined she had been struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, according to the CMPD.

A preliminary investigation indicates the woman was in a crosswalk and crossing Sunset Road when she was struck by a fire-red, two-door Ford Explorer, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, the driver of the Explorer immediately drove off and was last seen heading west on Sunset Road toward Peachtree Road.

Authorities released a photo of the vehicle, a red 1995 to 2001 Ford Explorer that they said should have damage to the front end.

Anyone with information or who knows the whereabouts of either the driver or the Explorer is asked to call 911 and report it immediately.

Thursday night’s crash was the second deadly collision on Charlotte roads on Thanksgiving Day.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop close to Rea Road in south Charlotte killed one person.

