One person killed in hit-and-run in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A hit-and-run crash that happened late Thursday night in north Charlotte left one person dead, according to officials.

It happened at the intersection of Beatties Ford and Sunset roads around 10 p.m. Thursday. Police on the scene had flares on the road and crime scene tape set up.

Medic said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

The city of Charlotte’s traffic website indicates it was a hit-and-run crash. It’s not yet known whether another car was involved or whether this involved a pedestrian.

Crews were on scene for several hours reconstructing the scene. The road is back open Friday morning.

WBTV has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to find out more about the person who was killed and whether authorities have a description of the car and driver.

It was the second deadly crash on Charlotte roads on Thanksgiving Day.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., a crash on the Interstate 485 outer loop close to Rea Road in south Charlotte killed one person.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.