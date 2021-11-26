Mostly sunny and cool for Friday and the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few scattered rain showers are possible overnight as a cold front moves across the Carolinas, with snow flurries possible in the mountains into Friday morning. Dry weather and plenty of sunshine continue for Friday and the weekend, with morning low temperatures around freezing and afternoon high temperatures ranging from 55 to 60 degrees.

Scattered rain possible overnight, with a rain-snow mix to flurries in the mountains.

Mostly sunny, cool and breezy for Friday, with highs in the mid-50s.

High temperatures 55 to 60 degrees through the weekend and early next week.

A cold front will move across the Carolinas overnight, bringing some scattered rain showers, and a little rain-snow mix to snow flurries in the mountains. Overnight will be chilly around Charlotte, with lows in the lower 40s, yet you will need the extra layers on in you are in the mountains, as lows drop into the upper 20s.

7 Day Forecast Thanksgiving (WBTV)

Snow flurries will be possible in the NC mountains early Friday, yet everyone can expect mostly sunny skies through the day Friday, as high temperatures range from the 50s around Charlotte to the 30s in the mountains. Breezy conditions will develop, leading to an increased fire danger; so keep a close watch on any backyard bonfires you may have.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and pleasantly cool, with highs in the mid-50s on Saturday, to lower 60s for Sunday around Charlotte; chilly high temperatures continue this weekend for the mountains, with mid to upper 40s. Make sure you have the extra layers on if you are headed up to the mountains to get a Christmas tree!

Dry weather and plenty of sunshine looks to continue for next week, with mid-50s to around 60 degrees for Monday and Tuesday, with mid-60s for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week.

Enjoy your holiday weekend!

