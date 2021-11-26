Midday Update: Dry weather on tap through the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain that moved through overnight is well to our east. Outside of a few flurries possible in the mountains today, dry weather is here to stay through the weekend.

After reaching the mid-60s yesterday afternoon, temperatures will only top out in the 50s today now that our cold front has pushed east. The breezy winds will also make it feel cooler outside, especially up in the mountains! Feels like temperatures have dipped into the teens and low 20s there this morning and gusty winds will continue through the afternoon. Dress warmly if you have plans across the High Country.

Despite the cooler temperatures, we’ll see lots of sunshine today and those clear skies will allow for below-freezing conditions as we kick off the holiday weekend. Saturday will be comparable to today, with highs reaching the mid-50s, but we’ll warm into the low 60s by Sunday afternoon. Another cold front will bring some cloud cover as it passes overhead Sunday-Monday, but dry conditions are in the forecast across the Carolinas.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend through next week. Although we need the rainfall, there don’t look to be any good opportunities for rain within the forecast period.

