Head-on crash in northeast Charlotte kills one, injures another

This article has 173 words with a read time of approximately 51 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed and another suffered injuries in a two-car crash Wednesday evening in northeast Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Reagan Drive shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 after a Chevrolet Malibu and Nissan Versa were involved in a collision.

Police said the driver of the Versa sustained minor injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital by Medic. The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the CMPD.

His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, law enforcement said.

WATCH LIVE: WBTV News Now

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the Chevrolet was heading southwest on Reagan Drive in a “reckless manner,” crossed the center line and struck the Nissan head-on, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said toxicology reports are pending to determine the impairment level of the driver of the Chevrolet.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-2169, ext. 4.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.