First Alert: Black Friday forecast is cool, breezy and dry

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re drying out behind a cold front that brought showers to the area overnight. Outside of a few flurries in the mountains today, dry weather is here to stay through the weekend.

Breezy and cooler day ahead

Dry conditions persist through the weekend

Gradually warming temperatures return next week

After reaching the mid-60s yesterday afternoon, temperatures will only top out in the low to mid-50s today now that our cold front has pushed east. Fortunately, overnight cloud cover kept temperatures fairly mild to start, in the 40s for most locations. Mountain counties will want to prepare for much colder and windier conditions, however, as feels like temperatures in the 20s will be the story of the morning. A few flurries will also be possible.

There are no chances for rain in the forecast over the next few days. (Source: WBTV)

Despite the cooler temperatures, we’ll see lots of sunshine today and those clear skies will allow for below-freezing conditions as we kick off the holiday weekend. Saturday will be comparable to today, with highs reaching the mid-50s, but we’ll warm into the low 60s by Sunday afternoon.

Looking ahead, temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend through next week. Although we need the rainfall, there don’t look to be any good opportunities for rain within the forecast period.

