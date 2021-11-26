Charlotte Checkers player helps woman with groceries, gets invited to Thanksgiving dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A good deed by a Charlotte Checkers player turned into a Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday.

Ryan Lohin, a 25-year-old who plays in the American Hockey League with the Charlotte Checkers, was waiting for an Uber outside his hotel in Uptown when he ran into a woman named Vivian Bowman-Meeks.

Bowman-Meeks was in town visiting her family at the hotel for Thanksgiving and Lohin decided to help her with groceries.

When Lohin told her about being away from family while playing for the Checkers, Bowman-Meeks invited him to have Thanksgiving dinner with her family.

Lohin tweeted pictures from the dinner on Twitter.

When helping a stranger with her groceries turns into a Thanksgiving dinner invitation. What this Holiday is all about. Thank you Vivian and Family for having me!! pic.twitter.com/uUt3ezuFTe — Ryan Lohin (@TheRealLohin) November 25, 2021

