NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘We’re a family:’ Belmont feeds the community, donates to homeless on Thanksgiving

The owner says they are also delivering food to area homeless shelters including Roof Above.
Owner and head chef Brian Hillman says he wanted people to feel at home and have a warm meal on...
Owner and head chef Brian Hillman says he wanted people to feel at home and have a warm meal on Thanksgiving.(WBTV)
By Courtney Cole
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - One Belmont restaurant is taking service to another level.

“The Kitchen’s” owner and head chef Brian Hillman says he wanted people to feel at home and give back to the community.

Hillman and his staff prepared enough food to feed 200 people on Thursday. He advertised the free community dinner across social media hoping to bring in anyone who needed a family to spend time with.

“Sometimes during the holidays, most people are lonely by themselves so we tried to come together. We’re more than just a store we’re a family and we wanted to provide a family outlet to the community,” Hillman said.

“This is probably one of the best Thanksgivings I’ve had in so many years,” said Patti Cornell who lives in Belmont.

Patti Cornell also works aT The Kitchen and says she enjoyed bringing her daughter and granddaughter to the community dinner.

“In the past, it’s been so hard to get everyone together in one place. The last few years we’ve all done our own things so I feel like I’m part of a new family, an extended family so I’m really, really happy to be here,” Cornell said.

Hillman says they are also delivering food to area homeless shelters including Roof Above.

“We’re going to bag them up and take them to homeless shelters throughout the city so various people can eat also as well,” Hillman said.

Hillman’s daughter Brianna also helped feed her neighbors and says days like this are about supporting others.

“I get to help people especially the homeless people,” Brianna said.

Hillman says they plan to continue this community dinner for Christmas along with a toy drive for children.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare

Latest News

Gaston County Daniel Moxley
Gaston County woman shot and killed by neighbor on Thanksgiving
The couple welcomed their daughter Lily, who they call their "miracle baby" on September 29....
She’s 50. He’s 61. After years of infertility, they’re the parents of a newborn ‘miracle baby.’
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles announced she would run for re-election in 2022.
Charlotte mayor announces 2022 re-election bid in holiday greeting
Charles Doty Jr.
‘I was shocked it was over a $6 pizza’: Man pulls gun on pizza place employees over wait time