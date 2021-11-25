‘We’re a family:’ Belmont feeds the community, donates to homeless on Thanksgiving

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - One Belmont restaurant is taking service to another level.

“The Kitchen’s” owner and head chef Brian Hillman says he wanted people to feel at home and give back to the community.

Hillman and his staff prepared enough food to feed 200 people on Thursday. He advertised the free community dinner across social media hoping to bring in anyone who needed a family to spend time with.

“Sometimes during the holidays, most people are lonely by themselves so we tried to come together. We’re more than just a store we’re a family and we wanted to provide a family outlet to the community,” Hillman said.

“This is probably one of the best Thanksgivings I’ve had in so many years,” said Patti Cornell who lives in Belmont.

Patti Cornell also works aT The Kitchen and says she enjoyed bringing her daughter and granddaughter to the community dinner.

“In the past, it’s been so hard to get everyone together in one place. The last few years we’ve all done our own things so I feel like I’m part of a new family, an extended family so I’m really, really happy to be here,” Cornell said.

Hillman says they are also delivering food to area homeless shelters including Roof Above.

“We’re going to bag them up and take them to homeless shelters throughout the city so various people can eat also as well,” Hillman said.

Hillman’s daughter Brianna also helped feed her neighbors and says days like this are about supporting others.

“I get to help people especially the homeless people,” Brianna said.

Hillman says they plan to continue this community dinner for Christmas along with a toy drive for children.

