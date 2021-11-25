Wanted suspect arrested in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a second suspect who was considered armed and dangerous, and wanted in the killing of a Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory.

Police say 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was charged with first-degree murder and will be held in the Catawba County Jail under no bond in connection to the murder of Omari Drovon Alexander.

Izard was found hiding on a property in Collettsville by the owner on Nov. 24, 2021 around 5:40 p.m., authorities say.

On Monday, 20-year-old Hailey Maureen Melanson. 20, was arrested and charged with felony accessory after the fact in connection to Alexander’s death. She is in jail with no bond.

Alexander, a Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte, was shot and killed early Saturday outside of a Hickory apartment complex.

Police said the 19-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds while in the driver’s seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro. Officers said the engine was still running in the parking lot of the Civitan Court Apartments.

One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory (Hickory Police)

Officers responded around 1 a.m. and he was pronounced dead by medical responders at the scene.

Lenoir-Rhyne officials confirmed Alexander was on the football team.

Alexander was listed on Lenoir-Rhyne’s roster as a 6-foot-1 tight end, redshirt freshman, from Charlotte. He went to high school at Mallard Creek.

On Sunday, Alexander’s teammates shared memories of him.

“He was always smiling, great mood, no matter situation. With the COVID going on, it didn’t seemed to bother him. Just brought the light to practice, lifts, meetings every time you see him around,” said teammate Grayson Lineberger.

Lineberger says it was “ruff,” having to play their playoff game Saturday against Bowie State in Bowie, Maryland. Their minds were still on the loss of their teammate.

“Always a hard worker. Before practice doing extra, after practice, doing extra. Just a great guy to be around and great teammate,” he said.

The university also released a statement.

“Omari was a special young man who had a bright future. He will always be remembered fondly by his teammates and the LR community,” Lenoir-Rhyne Vice President for Athletics Kim Pate said in a statement.

Omari Alexander’s older brother provided a statement to WBTV.

“Although our dear brother’s untimely death saddens us, we do not grieve as does the world. We know and believe that according to 2 Corinthians 5:6-11, Omari is known by God, and therefore his bodily absence means that he’s present with Jesus Christ, who is Lord (1 Thess 4:13-18). The crux of the message, as stated by Isaiah 1:16, “Wash and make yourself clean. Stop doing evil! Learn to do good (paraphrased)! It continues, “Seek justice,” and that’s what we will do. We prepare our hearts and minds for what is to come. The codification of forgiveness leaves space to remember Omari’s love, compassion, and strength. We put our justice in faith, we seek Christ.”

For residents who live in the neighborhood, they’re hoping the violence ends soon.

“It happens a lot here like I said. So, I was kind of like, I’m not going outside tonight. That’s all that went through my head,” said a resident.

She also pointed out bullet holes in her apartment from a previous shooting.

“This is a really big problem. We call the police every time and it’s like they can’t do anything about it. I’ve given multiple descriptions of people who have fired guns in the neighborhood and nothing gets done about it, it still happens. We’ve tried contacting Civitan Apartments and nothing has happened. I want to be safe,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.