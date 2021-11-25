Thanksgiving Forecast: Mix of sun and clouds, dry
An approaching cold front brings a few showers, then cooler temperatures into Friday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect highs in the low 60s for your Thanksgiving holiday!
- Pleasant and mild Thanksgiving ahead
- Overnight showers possible
- Dry and cool by the holiday weekend
After a chilly start, temperatures are on their way to the low 60s for any afternoon Thanksgiving plans. Dry conditions will also persist through this evening before our next cold front approaches the region overnight.
Although passing showers are likely, coverage and amounts won’t be impressive, and the rain will be to our east as early as 5 a.m. Friday morning!
Behind the cold front, sunshine and cooler temperatures will filter in as highs reach the mid-50s. Below-freezing temperatures will return for the start of the weekend, but it will be a mild and dry weekend overall.
Heading into next week, rain chances look limited to non-existent, and temperatures will remain fairly steady!
Happy Thanksgiving!
- Rachel Coulter
