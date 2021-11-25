StarMed location open on Thanksgiving, offering COVID-19 vaccines, tests

This article has 242 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 12 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This is the first time in two years many families will spend Thanksgiving together.

With the COVID-19 vaccine available, more people feel comfortable gathering, but experts say now is not the time to let your guard down.

Across the U.S., the daily number of cases is about half of what it was this time last year, according to Johns Hopkins University, but the country is still seeing an average of about 95,000 new COVID-19 cases every day.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Vaccine Team

As of Monday, Mecklenburg County’s positivity rate was at 6.7%. The number has been ticking higher since the middle of the month. Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris wants that number below 5% before the county can consider getting rid of the indoor mask mandate.

That’s one of the reasons StarMed decided to open up on Thanksgiving Day. The location on Tuckaseegee Road will be giving vaccines and booster shots between 12 and 2 p.m. It’s a drive-thru service, so people don’t even need to get out of their car.

The vaccines are free, even for those who don’t have insurance. StarMed is also offering COVID-19 tests for those who think they may have been exposed.

Currently, about 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, but about one-quarter of those who are eligible to get a shot still haven’t gotten their first dose.

All adults who previously got their two doses are now eligible for a booster shot after six months.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.