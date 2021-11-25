Squirrel temporarily knocks out power to over 900 in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Over 900 customers in Gastonia started Thanksgiving in the dark because of a power outage, city officials said.

According to information from the city of Gastonia, power went out at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, impacting approximately 911 customers.

A little over an hour later, at 9:35 a.m., power was restored, city officials said.

The outage was due to a squirrel, according to the city.

For customers who lost electricity for a while this morning, thanks for your patience. The outage was caused by a squirrel that, unfortunately, didn't survive its encounter with our electric grid. Power has been restored in time for Thanksgiving dinner preparations! #RIPSquirrel pic.twitter.com/bD6wY8GlU9 — City of Gastonia (@CityofGastonia) November 25, 2021

