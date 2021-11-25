NC DHHS Flu
Squirrel temporarily knocks out power to over 900 in Gastonia

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – Over 900 customers in Gastonia started Thanksgiving in the dark because of a power outage, city officials said.

According to information from the city of Gastonia, power went out at 8:22 a.m. Thursday, impacting approximately 911 customers.

A little over an hour later, at 9:35 a.m., power was restored, city officials said.

The outage was due to a squirrel, according to the city.

