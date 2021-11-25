NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

South Korea to launch task force on banning dog meat

Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea...
Dogs are seen in a cage at a dog meat farm in Siheung, South Korea, Feb. 23, 2018. South Korea said Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, it'll launch a government-led task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption, about two months after the country's president offered to look into ending the centuries-old eating practice.(Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea says it will launch a task force to consider outlawing dog meat consumption after the country’s president offered to look into ending the centuries-old practice.

The government on Thursday stopped short of saying the task force would ban dog meat.

The seemingly vague stance drew quick protests from both dog farmers and animal rights activists.

Recent surveys indicate more people oppose banning dog meat even as its consumption has rapidly fallen among younger people.

Dog meat is neither legal nor explicitly banned in South Korea.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports

Latest News

Charlotte’s New Outreach Christian Center is continuing its tradition of giving away free meals...
Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving
StarMed will be open on Thanksgiving Day for COVID-19 vaccines and tests.
StarMed location open on Thanksgiving, offering COVID-19 vaccines, tests
This year's parade — the 95th annual — will feature 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36...
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to full form
New COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for about a month, nearing an average of 100,000 per...
With COVID cases rising, are we on the cusp of a new wave?