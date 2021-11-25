NC DHHS Flu
One person killed in early-morning house fire in Burke County, authorities say

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home fully on fire.
FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) – One person died in an early-morning fire Thursday in Burke County, officials said.

According to Burke County Fire Marshal Mike Willis, a call came in shortly before 3 a.m. of a structure fire on Farris Loop in Morganton, possibly with someone still inside.

Firefighters arrived to find a single-story home fully on fire. One of the occupants told first responders that one person was still inside and unable to escape, the fire marshal said.

While crews worked to put the fire out, firefighters also began search and rescue efforts.

“Firefighters were unable to rescue the victim in time due to the intense fire conditions on arrival,” a release stated.

The victim was identified as 54-year-old Mary Louise Mode, according to Willis. He added the fire originated from a heating source in the home.

