NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Carolina Transportation Museum receives $10 million in state funding

Funding for enhanced visitors’ experience and building restorations
The North Carolina Transportation Museum will receive $10 million in state funding to complete...
The North Carolina Transportation Museum will receive $10 million in state funding to complete the renovation and restoration project of the Spencer Shops Powerhouse that dates to 1896, and for the Car Shed to house the museum’s passenger cars.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Transportation Museum will receive $10 million in state funding to complete the renovation and restoration project of the Spencer Shops Powerhouse that dates to 1896, and for the Car Shed to house the museum’s passenger cars. This restoration project will help preserve the rich history of North Carolina transportation.

“We’d like to thank Governor Cooper, the General Assembly, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources leadership, and the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation for all of their support of the museum and securing this funding,” says Kelly Alexander, executive director of the museum. “These projects will allow us to engage our visitors, increase our economic impact, and preserve our equipment for years to come.”

“These buildings are essential to our continued growth in expanding exhibits, providing protected storage for the restored passenger equipment, and providing support facilities for our outdoor car, truck and fire truck shows” says Roy Johnson, president of the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation.

The 1896 Powerhouse building will be renovated to provide special event space and a place for traveling exhibits. It will allow for the installation of restrooms, a catering kitchen, and both indoor and outdoor space for programming, rentals, and events.

The Car Shed will offer cover to the museum’s passenger car fleet. The museum continues to acquire and restore rail equipment that is significant to the operation of the site and train operations. Covered storage will ensure that important pieces of rolling stock are protected from sun and other weather conditions that result in rapid deterioration.

Also in the budget is $280,000 to cover lost receipts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports

Latest News

FILE. House fire graphic.
One person killed in early-morning house fire in Burke County, authorities say
There are several places in the Charlotte area serving turkey and all the fixings for free this...
Free Thanksgiving meals available in Charlotte area
Charlotte’s New Outreach Christian Center is continuing its tradition of giving away free meals...
Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving
Free Thanksgiving meals available in Charlotte area
Free Thanksgiving meals available in Charlotte area