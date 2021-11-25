North Carolina Transportation Museum receives $10 million in state funding

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Transportation Museum will receive $10 million in state funding to complete the renovation and restoration project of the Spencer Shops Powerhouse that dates to 1896, and for the Car Shed to house the museum’s passenger cars. This restoration project will help preserve the rich history of North Carolina transportation.

“We’d like to thank Governor Cooper, the General Assembly, N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources leadership, and the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation for all of their support of the museum and securing this funding,” says Kelly Alexander, executive director of the museum. “These projects will allow us to engage our visitors, increase our economic impact, and preserve our equipment for years to come.”

“These buildings are essential to our continued growth in expanding exhibits, providing protected storage for the restored passenger equipment, and providing support facilities for our outdoor car, truck and fire truck shows” says Roy Johnson, president of the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation.

The 1896 Powerhouse building will be renovated to provide special event space and a place for traveling exhibits. It will allow for the installation of restrooms, a catering kitchen, and both indoor and outdoor space for programming, rentals, and events.

The Car Shed will offer cover to the museum’s passenger car fleet. The museum continues to acquire and restore rail equipment that is significant to the operation of the site and train operations. Covered storage will ensure that important pieces of rolling stock are protected from sun and other weather conditions that result in rapid deterioration.

Also in the budget is $280,000 to cover lost receipts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

