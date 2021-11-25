Mild Thanksgiving - then the chill turns back on

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning won’t be quite as cold as this morning’s 23 degree low.

60s on Thanksgiving

Colder Black Friday

Dry for holiday weekend travels

Thanksgiving will start out in the low 30s. There will be plenty of sun during the day and highs will make it back to the low 60s in the afternoon. There’s no rain in the forecast.

On Black Friday morning, there could be a few sprinkles or a little drizzle if you’re headed out early for some shopping. It won’t be too cold through. Due to increased clouds, lows will only be in the low 40s. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The big travel weekend looks clear and dry. The weather shouldn’t slow you down. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday. If you’re heading out to pick out a Christmas tree, it will feel cool and seasonal.

Next week will also be clear and dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

