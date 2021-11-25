NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Mild Thanksgiving - then the chill turns back on

Thanksgiving will start out in the low 30s. There will be plenty of sun during the day and highs will make it back to the low 60s in the afternoon.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday morning won’t be quite as cold as this morning’s 23 degree low.

  • 60s on Thanksgiving
  • Colder Black Friday
  • Dry for holiday weekend travels

Thanksgiving will start out in the low 30s. There will be plenty of sun during the day and highs will make it back to the low 60s in the afternoon. There’s no rain in the forecast.

On Black Friday morning, there could be a few sprinkles or a little drizzle if you’re headed out early for some shopping. It won’t be too cold through. Due to increased clouds, lows will only be in the low 40s. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The big travel weekend looks clear and dry. The weather shouldn’t slow you down. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday. If you’re heading out to pick out a Christmas tree, it will feel cool and seasonal.

Next week will also be clear and dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Have a happy and safe Thanksgiving!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett
Charlotte police searching for man wanted for murder

Latest News

Mild Thanksgiving - then the chill turns back on
Mild Thanksgiving - then the chill turns back on
Parade forecast
Chilly mornings, mild afternoons leading up to Thanksgiving
If you have any plans tonight, including the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade, be sure to...
First Alert Weather: Chilly mornings, mild afternoons leading up to Thanksgiving
After a cold start, temperatures should hit the mid-50s on Wednesday.
First Alert: Cold start to Wednesday, better finish and milder for Thanksgiving