Jury finds Lincoln County man guilty of killing roommate in 2017

On Aug. 25, 2017, deputies went to a home on Wildale Lane in Lincolnton after a call came in about a shooting.
Ronald Wayne Vaughn
Ronald Wayne Vaughn(Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A jury has found a Lincoln County man guilty of killing his roommate in 2017.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 24, the jury convicted 29-year-old Ronald Wayne Vaughn, Jr., of Lincolnton, of first-degree murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction in the death of Gary Lee Somerset.

Somerset, 27, was found in a car in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound to his chest and neck, deputies said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Vaughn, who was the victim’s roommate, was taken into custody and confessed to shooting Somerset with a shotgun, according to law enforcement.

Following the verdict, Vaughn is being held in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center awaiting transport to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, deputies said.

