NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Jacksonville father charged with murder in death of infant child

Nicholas Snear charged with murder in death of infant
Nicholas Snear charged with murder in death of infant(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Jacksonville Police have charged a father, who is an active duty Marine, with an open count of murder in the death of his one-month-old child.

On November 15, police say they responded to a home for a medical call where they, Jacksonville Fire and Emergency Services as well as Onslow CountyEMS performed life-saving measures on a one-month-old child.

The one-month-old victim was transported to Onslow Memorial Hospital and then flown to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, where the infant died on November 17.

The Jacksonville Police Department investigated the death and arrested the father of the victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Snear.

In addition to the murder count, he’s charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Snear was taken before the magistrate and processed into the Onslow County jail under no bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Ja’Meil Robert Lynwood Catlett
Charlotte police searching for man wanted for murder

Latest News

The crash happened on North Tryon Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 9:13 p.m.
Driver charged with DWI after crash kills two people in Charlotte
Passengers at check-in and TSA line at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
2021 sees a jump in people traveling for Thanksgiving compared to 2020
A jury in Brunswick, Georgia, returned guilty verdicts on a variety of charges for Greg...
Lowcountry activist hopes conviction in Arbery case will affect Sutherland case
"Illuminated Imagination" Thanksgiving Parade lit up the night with the glow of magic,...
75th Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade ‘illuminates’ Charlotte at night
Police say 21-year-old Quavius Shamond Izard was charged with first-degree murder and will be...
Wanted suspect arrested in killing of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory