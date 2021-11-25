Gaston County woman shot and killed by neighbor on Thanksgiving
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
STANLEY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gaston County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Thanksgiving in Stanley.
Daniel Moxley, 48, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder for shooting his neighbor, 58-year-old Kathy Smith on Thursday.
The shooting took place at 2344 Stanley-Lucia Road in Stanley, N.C. around 1:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
Gaston County PD found Smith with the fatal gunshot wound inside a home and detained Moxley at the scene.
Moxley is being held in the Gaston County Jail without bond.
