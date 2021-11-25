Free Thanksgiving meals available in Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are several places in the Charlotte area serving turkey and all the fixings for free this Thanksgiving.

The New Outreach Christian Center is providing meals from 7 to 9 a.m. The church is located at 3900 Gossett Ave., in Charlotte.

Charlotte Rescue Mission is serving 500 meals to families in need from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. That’s at 907 West First St., in Charlotte

The Parkview Community Foundation is serving takeout meals starting at 12 p.m. Thursday. That’s at 1105 Pryor St., in Charlotte.

Meals are takeout only and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People can also grab a free meal at a restaurant in Belmont.

The Kitchen is serving Thanksgiving plates from 12 to 4 p.m. That’s at 2333 South Point Road in Belmont.

