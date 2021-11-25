NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Free Thanksgiving meals available in Charlotte area

There are several places in the Charlotte area serving turkey and all the fixings for free this Thanksgiving.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are several places in the Charlotte area serving turkey and all the fixings for free this Thanksgiving.

The New Outreach Christian Center is providing meals from 7 to 9 a.m. The church is located at 3900 Gossett Ave., in Charlotte.

Related: Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving

Charlotte Rescue Mission is serving 500 meals to families in need from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. That’s at 907 West First St., in Charlotte

The Parkview Community Foundation is serving takeout meals starting at 12 p.m. Thursday. That’s at 1105 Pryor St., in Charlotte.

Meals are takeout only and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

People can also grab a free meal at a restaurant in Belmont.

The Kitchen is serving Thanksgiving plates from 12 to 4 p.m. That’s at 2333 South Point Road in Belmont.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports

Latest News

Charlotte’s New Outreach Christian Center is continuing its tradition of giving away free meals...
Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving
Free Thanksgiving meals available in Charlotte area
Free Thanksgiving meals available in Charlotte area
Speaking with Paston Sharkeeta Stevenson and Charles Robinson
Speaking with Pastor Sharkeeta Stevenson and Charles Robinson
Charlotte’s New Outreach Christian Center is continuing its tradition of giving away free meals...
Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving