First Alert Weather: Chilly start to Thanksgiving Day, warmer and dry for the afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect highs in the low 60s for your Thanksgiving holiday!

Pleasant Thanksgiving ahead

Overnight showers possible

Dry & cool by the holiday weekend

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After another chilly start, temperatures will reach the low 60s for any afternoon Thanksgiving plans. Dry conditions will also persist through this evening before our next cold front approaches the region overnight. Although passing showers are likely, coverage and amounts won’t be impressive, and the rain will be to our east as early as 5 a.m. Friday morning!

Thanksgiving Day brings a mix of sun and clouds. (Source: WBTV)

Behind the cold front, sunshine and cooler temperatures will filter in as highs reach the mid 50s. Below-freezing temperatures will return for the start of the weekend, but it will be a mild and dry weekend overall.

Heading into next week, rain chances look limited to non-existent, and temperatures will remain fairly steady!

Happy Thanksgiving!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.