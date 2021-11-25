Driver charged with DWI after crash kills two people in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have charged a driver with driving while impaired after a crash killed two people in Charlotte Tuesday.

The crash happened on North Tryon Street on Tuesday, Nov. 23, around 9:13 p.m.

Officers responded and found a 2011 Audi Q5 SUV with heavy damage stopped in the northbound travel lanes. Nearby, officers also found a 2017 Volkswagen Golf GTi with heavy front-end damage in the tree line.

The driver of the Volkswagen, 26-year-old Thomas Nix, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Audi, 32-year-old Luke Drawdy and his front-seat passenger 35-year-old Restin Drawdy were both pronounced dead on scene. Police say their families have been notified of their deaths.

CMPD says the preliminary evidence indicates that the Audi was trying to turn left onto North Tryon Street from a side entrance/exit of the Terraces at University Place Shopping Center.

At the same time, police say the Volkswagen was in the left lane headed south on North Tryon Street. As the Audi tried to turn left, it was hit by the Volkswagen on the driver’s side.

Police say speed is a factor for the Volkswagen, but not a factor for the Audi. Police say both people who were killed were wearing their seatbelts.

According to CMPD, Nix was screened for impairment and was found to be impaired.

Nix has been charged with driving while impaired, and additional warrants have been obtained for two counts of felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The investigation into this crash is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

