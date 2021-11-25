Charlotte mayor announces 2022 re-election bid in holiday greeting

This article has 231 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 9 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles used a holiday greeting to also touch on her political future.

In a 30-second video posted to her social media pages, Lyles not only wished the community a Happy Thanksgiving but also announced that she will run for re-election in 2022.

“I’m so proud of our community for all of the good works that we’re doing - jobs and housing and so much more,” Lyles said.

November’s election featured no races from the city of Charlotte because of the census data delays that are in legislation. Due to the larger amount of population, these city elections were delayed to early 2022 in March or April.

In 2019, Lyles, a Democrat, was re-elected as mayor over Republican David Michael Rice.

She was the first mayor to win a second term in Charlotte since Democrat Anthony Foxx in 2011. The city had previously seen six mayors in four years.

Lyles spent three decades in city government, rising from budget analyst to budget director to assistant city manager. She went on to work for a non-profit and as a leadership consultant. She was elected to the first of two city council terms in 2013. In 2017, she beat incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts in the Democratic primary, before going on to win 59 percent of the vote in the 2017 Mayoral race.

