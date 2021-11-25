Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) Charlotte’s New Outreach Christian Center is continuing its tradition of giving away free meals to the community for Thanksgiving.

The church lost Pastor Brenda Stevenson recently, a woman who was truly dedicated to giving.

The meal giveaway is the work and legacy of Stevenson, whose giving started back in the 1980s out of her own home.

Stevenson was well-known and beloved in this community not just for her spirit but for recognizing need in the community and doing something about it, especially during holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and more.

She’s also spearheaded events to give school supplies during the school year and more.

Stevenson lost a leg to diabetes, which confined her to a wheelchair, and even with that, she said “I can’t let it stop me because it’s someone who needs food”

So, that didn’t slow down her mission. WBTV has followed her and this meal giveaway over the years and she previously told us why she does what she does.

“This is a special day set aside to give thanks to family and friends. And when you pick up that fork, there’s someone else that does have a turkey to eat,” Stevenson said.

When Stevenson passed back in August, the condolences came rolling in, from the neighbors to the mayor.

She will be missed, but her legacy continues this Thanksgiving via the food that is getting into the hands of people who need it the most.

Mom we’re continuing the Mission! What a joy it was to help Charles Robinson and Community Unity 5000 serve today! My... Posted by Brenda Stevenson on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

