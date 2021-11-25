NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving

The church lost Pastor Brenda Stevenson recently, a woman who was truly dedicated to giving.
By WBTV Web Staff and Sharonne Hayes
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) Charlotte’s New Outreach Christian Center is continuing its tradition of giving away free meals to the community for Thanksgiving.

The church lost Pastor Brenda Stevenson recently, a woman who was truly dedicated to giving.

Related: Pastor Brenda Stevenson, founder and overseer of New Outreach Christian Center, passes away

The meal giveaway is the work and legacy of Stevenson, whose giving started back in the 1980s out of her own home.

Stevenson was well-known and beloved in this community not just for her spirit but for recognizing need in the community and doing something about it, especially during holidays like Easter, Thanksgiving and more.

She’s also spearheaded events to give school supplies during the school year and more.

Stevenson lost a leg to diabetes, which confined her to a wheelchair, and even with that, she said “I can’t let it stop me because it’s someone who needs food”

So, that didn’t slow down her mission. WBTV has followed her and this meal giveaway over the years and she previously told us why she does what she does.

“This is a special day set aside to give thanks to family and friends. And when you pick up that fork, there’s someone else that does have a turkey to eat,” Stevenson said.

When Stevenson passed back in August, the condolences came rolling in, from the neighbors to the mayor.

She will be missed, but her legacy continues this Thanksgiving via the food that is getting into the hands of people who need it the most.

Mom we’re continuing the Mission! What a joy it was to help Charles Robinson and Community Unity 5000 serve today! My...

Posted by Brenda Stevenson on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Join WBTV for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade!
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports

Latest News

Charlotte’s New Outreach Christian Center is continuing its tradition of giving away free meals...
Charlotte church continues pastor’s legacy of helping those in need on Thanksgiving
"Illuminated Imagination" Thanksgiving Parade lit up the night with the glow of magic,...
75th Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade ‘illuminates’ Charlotte at night
Faith CME Church in Hidden Valley handed out 70 boxes with food, cleaning, and hygiene items.
‘It means a lot to me to be serving:’ Organizations give back to community with hot meals, supply boxes before Thanksgiving
Part 3: 2021 Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade
Part 3: 2021 Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade