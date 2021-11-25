NC DHHS Flu
Businesses, law enforcement work to keep you safe on the roads this Thanksgiving

AAA predicts nearly 1.5 million North Carolina residents will travel for Thanksgiving, so you can definitely expect the roads to be busy.
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - IF you’re going out at night during the holidays, Budweiser Zero is teaming up with Uber to help you have a safe week.

At the same time, law enforcement officers are ramping up their visibility on the roads.

COVID-19 restrictions are loosening, places are open and people are traveling.

The State Highway Patrol is participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign through Sunday. The goal is to reduce preventable injuries and deaths in collisions by buckling up.

Another factor on the roads is alcohol. According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, these are the number of DWI charges for the entire week of the Thanksgiving Holiday:

  • 2020: 684
  • 2019: 633
  • 2018: 721

We all play a role in keeping people safe on the roads.

“It’s a conscious choice to not wear a seatbelt or wear a seatbelt. It’s a conscious choice to make the decision to speed or drive while impaired, so the public really determines what this week will look like. We’re going to be out and we’re going to be doing our job and doing everything we can to make this a safe week, but we know drivers literally hold the keys to their safety,” First Sergeant Chris Knox, with North Carolina State Highway Patrol, said.

Budweiser Zero and Uber want you to get home safely.

On Nov. 24, at participating bars, you can get a free Budweiser Zero, which has no alcohol, from 12 a.m.-1 a.m.

You can also get $25 off your ride home with Uber. The voucher will be valid Nov. 24, 2021 through Dec. 8, 2021.

If you’ve had too much to drink, here’s a backup plan.

AAA has brought back its “Tow to Go” program in Charlotte.

Call 855-2-TOW-2-GO or 855-286-9246 and a tow truck driver will bring you and your vehicle to a safe place within a 10-mile radius.

It’s totally free, but AAA still encourages people to get a safe ride home and treat this as a last resort.

