75th Novant Health Thanksgiving Eve Parade ‘illuminates’ Charlotte at night

The parade lit up the night Wednesday evening with the glow of magic, shopping, food and creativity
By WBTV Web Staff and Center City Partners
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In honor of their 75th anniversary, Center City Partners shook things up for the Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade this year.

WBTV is proud to be the official media partner again for this big event which always brings excitement to Uptown Charlotte and across the Carolinas.

The parade happened on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., and the floats, units, and bands were illuminated to celebrate the 75th Anniversary in style.

2020′s Parade was a 100% made-for-TV event, to preserve this remarkable tradition and to keep our community safe in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown. This year, the Parade will observe this milestone anniversary in person, with lights, music, and ingenuity, on Thanksgiving Eve.

Center City Partners announced that this year’s Grand Marshal was Dr. David Priest, Novant Health’s senior vice president and chief safety, quality, and epidemiology officer, representing all front-line workers who worked such long hours and put themselves in harm’s way to keep our community safe throughout this pandemic.

This year’s return to an in-person Parade featured local, regional, and national talent and performers as well as your favorite units, inflatables, segwalloons, and marching bands.

In addition to a new day and time, this year’s 75th Anniversary Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade was spectacular with:

Nine high school marching bands, four community marching bands, 28 specialty units, 13 floats, seven special performers, and eight giant balloons.

It was a great way to kick off the holiday season!

