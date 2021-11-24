Trooper saves child, woman from burning wreckage

This article has 258 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 17 seconds.

CATAWBA CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina State Trooper freed a woman and child from the flaming remains of a high-speed car wreck Tuesday evening.

Trooper K.L. Huss was on stationary patrol around 5:30 p.m. on U.S. 321 near mile marker 30 in Catawba County when a 2020 Dodge Charger drove by at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. Another trooper clocked the driver heading more than 130mph and weaving in and out of traffic.

Huss came upon the wreckage of the Charger close to five miles away. It appeared the driver lost control and the car went off the road to the right, crashed through a guardrail, went down an embankment, hit a tree and caught fire.

Officials say Huss went down to the crash site and determined the driver was unconscious or possibly dead. A 5-year-old boy and a 23-year-old woman were trapped and screaming for help.

He freed the child and handed them to a bystander to move the child to safety.

Huss then crawled into the car, cut the woman free and pulled her out of the back window just before the car was engulfed in flames.

He was unable to free the driver, later identified as Andre Darrell Lee, 27, of Grover, S.C. He died at the scene.

Both the child and the woman were taken to an area hospital. The boy was later transferred to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem for observation.

The two are expected to be OK.

Initial investigation indicates Lee may have been attempted to flee due to illegal contraband in the vehicle.

