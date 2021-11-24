NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Thousands expected to pass through CLT over the Thanksgiving holiday

According to AAA, of the more than 53 million people expected to travel this Thanksgiving, more than four million are expected to fly.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 247 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 14 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is Thursday, which means a lot of excited and hungry families are making their way home, a lot of them at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airline officials say Wednesday is one of their busiest travel days for Thanksgiving.

While holiday travel was impacted last year due to the pandemic, more people are expected to travel over this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to AAA, of the more than 53 million people expected to travel this Thanksgiving, more than four million are expected to fly.

CLT workers are expecting an average of 30,000 local travelers and 50,000 connecting passengers per day.

Related: Charlotte Douglas International Airport prepares for ramp up of holiday travelers during vaccination mandate deadline for TSA employees

“Last year, it wasn’t that busy. This year, it’s like more people coming in, more people leaving. So, it’s way different,” one traveler said.

“We’re pretty big about being with family and making sure that we have dinner together and eat together. This is actually going to be our first year that our mom is in a whole other state than us, so it’ll be a little different this year,” another traveler said.

Airport officials are reminding travelers to make sure and double-check their bags for prohibited items, particularly firearms. It does slow down the process of checking in even more.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers say the majority of infractions are made by those who have concealed carry permits. Authorities are asking travelers to know the law because they could be criminally charged if they don’t comply.

To see the status of your flight, go to CLT’s flight tracker.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
CMPD officers responded to a fight at East Mecklenburg High School on Monday.
Student arrested after knife found following fight at CMS high school, officials say

Latest News

The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Deadly crash closes portion of I-85 South in west Charlotte
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Deadly crash closes portion of I-85 South in west Charlotte
Airport officials are anticipating an average of 30,000 local travelers.
Thousands expected to pass through CLT ahead of Thanksgiving
Businesses remain optimistic ahead of Wednesday's Thanksgiving parade in Uptown Charlotte.
Businesses hopeful as hundreds expected in uptown Charlotte for Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade