Thousands expected to pass through CLT over the Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thanksgiving is Thursday, which means a lot of excited and hungry families are making their way home, a lot of them at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Airline officials say Wednesday is one of their busiest travel days for Thanksgiving.

While holiday travel was impacted last year due to the pandemic, more people are expected to travel over this Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to AAA, of the more than 53 million people expected to travel this Thanksgiving, more than four million are expected to fly.

CLT workers are expecting an average of 30,000 local travelers and 50,000 connecting passengers per day.

“Last year, it wasn’t that busy. This year, it’s like more people coming in, more people leaving. So, it’s way different,” one traveler said.

“We’re pretty big about being with family and making sure that we have dinner together and eat together. This is actually going to be our first year that our mom is in a whole other state than us, so it’ll be a little different this year,” another traveler said.

Airport officials are reminding travelers to make sure and double-check their bags for prohibited items, particularly firearms. It does slow down the process of checking in even more.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers say the majority of infractions are made by those who have concealed carry permits. Authorities are asking travelers to know the law because they could be criminally charged if they don’t comply.

To see the status of your flight, go to CLT’s flight tracker.

