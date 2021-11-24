Person found dead in Rock Hill house fire, officials say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was found dead in a house fire Wednesday morning in Rock Hill, S.C., officials said.

The fire was dispatched after 9 a.m. at a house in the 1500 block of McGill Street west of Cherry Park near Hargett Park, according to the Rock Hill Fire Department. Firefighters found a person deceased inside the house, said Fire Deputy Chief Scott Long.

The person who has died is believed to have been the only occupant of the home, Long said. The name of the person who died has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

SOUTH CAROLINA, LOCAL INVESTIGATION ONGOING

The fire was under control after 10 a.m., Long said. Five fire trucks from two city stations responded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officers from the Rock Hill Police Department were dispatched to the scene. Fire investigators from the State Law Enforcement Division were also notified because South Carolina state law requires a state investigation for any fire fatality, officials said.

The fatality in a fire is the second in Rock Hill in just over a month. An infant died in a fire in the Boyd Hill neighborhood in October.

