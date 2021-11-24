Man sentenced to prison after ramming, shooting into ex’s car

This article has 212 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An area man was convicted earlier this month after following his ex-girlfriend and her four young children to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police station, ramming his car into hers, and shooting at the family.

Kendrick Piggie, now 32, was arrested for the incident early February 2019.

Police say the woman left with the children after a domestic situation. She went to the station for help. That’s when police say he hit her car and started shooting before driving off and crashing.

He was found near a dumpster a short time later.

Piggie was charged with attempted first-degree murder; five counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present; and communicating threats.

Officials say he and the woman had been in a “tumultuous” abusive relationship for years. An argument sparked the car chase.

The trial was held Nov. 10-19.

The jury found him guilty of all charges except attempted first-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation.

He was sentenced to 60-84 months in prison. He was also sentenced to an additional 14-26 months in prison, but that sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of 36 months of supervised probation.

