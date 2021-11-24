NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man sentenced to prison after ramming, shooting into ex’s car

The incident happened early February 2019
Kendrick Piggie
Kendrick Piggie(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 212 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 3 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An area man was convicted earlier this month after following his ex-girlfriend and her four young children to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police station, ramming his car into hers, and shooting at the family.

Kendrick Piggie, now 32, was arrested for the incident early February 2019.

Police say the woman left with the children after a domestic situation. She went to the station for help. That’s when police say he hit her car and started shooting before driving off and crashing.

[‘Please help me’: 911 calls released after man allegedly rams car, starts shooting at woman and her children]

He was found near a dumpster a short time later.

Piggie was charged with attempted first-degree murder; five counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with a minor present; and communicating threats.

Officials say he and the woman had been in a “tumultuous” abusive relationship for years. An argument sparked the car chase.

The trial was held Nov. 10-19.

The jury found him guilty of all charges except attempted first-degree murder and one count of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in operation.

He was sentenced to 60-84 months in prison. He was also sentenced to an additional 14-26 months in prison, but that sentence was suspended pending his successful completion of 36 months of supervised probation.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlotte music star DaBaby was joined by hundreds of fans and supporters as he went to a...
DaBaby helps feed 100 families for Thanksgiving at Walmart in Charlotte
The bill would allow the North Carolina State Board of Education to designate a nonprofit...
N.C. governor signs bill to reform regulation of North Carolina high school sports
Lenoir-Rhyne football player from Charlotte found shot, killed outside Hickory apartment complex
One in custody, another sought in fatal shooting of Lenoir-Rhyne football player in Hickory
File: A Dollar Tree location in Harlan, Kentucky
Dollar Tree increasing price point to $1.25 nationwide
The crash happened shortly after 2 a.m. on I-85 South near Billy Graham Parkway and involved a...
Medic: Two killed, one injured in crash on I-85 in west Charlotte

Latest News

A new flyover bridge is set to open Wednesday afternoon at Concord Mills Mall.
Flyover bridge at Concord Mills Mall set to open Wednesday
Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify the people...
Crime Stoppers: Police looking to identify people responsible for west Charlotte carjacking
Residents were able to escape the home, but a dog was lost in the fire.
Explosion, fire destroys Hickory home before Thanksgiving
Police are investigating a Lancaster shooting that killed one and injured another.
Coroner: One killed, one injured in Lancaster shooting